Facebook-Free Oculus Quest 2 Is Way More Expensive

Those looking to get into virtual reality on a relatively cheap budget may consider the Oculus Quest 2, but the "Facebook login required" caveat might be a turnoff. There's a version that doesn't require the social media account. However, that one, Oculus Quest 2 for Business, comes in at $400-$500 more than the base model.

That's right: There are two separate SKUs for the Oculus Quest 2. One is for business and another for consumers. The consumer model starts at $299 for 64 GB and $399 for 256 GB. When considering other VR headsets like the HTC Vive and Valve Index, and their convoluted setup processes, the Oculus Quest 2's affordable price and ease-of-use is more enticing. That is, until the "Facebook login required" caveat pops up.

This is where the Quest 2 for Business comes in. At $799 for 256 GB (the only one available in this SKU), this version doesn't require a Facebook login despite the hardware looking identical to the consumer model. That's between a 100% and nearly 200% increase in cost. Add in the $180 annual subscription to enterprise-grade software and support after a year of free service following the purchase and the Oculus Quest 2 for Business inches closer to standard VR headset pricing.

In other words, to avoid giving Facebook your data and use what's often called one of the best VR headsets around, you'll have to shell out upwards of $880.