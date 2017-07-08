Fable Fortune Early Access Delayed to July 25

Fable's return as a collectible card game won't be coming quite as soon as expected. Originally scheduled to release on early access this Tuesday, July 11 for PC and Xbox One, Fable Fortune has now been pushed back to July 25.

Luke Borrett, producer for co-developing studio Mediatonic, announced on the Fable Fortune blog that the minor delay is due to an administration error.

"Due to an unexpected administration hiccup we are unfortunately unable to launch the Xbox One version of Fable Fortune next week and we’ve made the decision to move the launch date back to July 25th on all platforms," the statement reads. "This is to make sure Fable Fortune releases on PC and Xbox simultaneously, so we can make the most of cross-play between the platforms."

But the good news is that the closed beta is still going strong. For those of you who haven't quite gotten a chance to get your hands on it yet, the development team will release more keys over the next few weeks.

Fable Fortune's develoment is the partnership of former Lionhead developers, who formed Flaming Fowl when the studio was shut down in 2016, and Mediatonic. But Flaming Fowl isn't the only independent game studio to come out of the shuttered developer; PixelCount rose from the same ashes that Flaming Fowl did, and went on to kickstart Stardew Valley-esque Kynseed.