F9's Sung Kang Teases His Star Wars Kenobi Role, Says His Character Has A Lightsaber

Fast & Furious star Sung Kang, who plays Han in the action movie series, has spoken about one of his next projects, the Star Wars TV show Kenobi. Speaking to ScreenRant, Kang said he's been a fan of Star Wars since he was a kid, dressing up like Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in cheap department store costumes for Halloween. Now he has to keep pinching himself because he's actually in a Star Wars production.

Not only did Kang speak about his Star Wars fandom, but he teased that his character--who remains a mystery--will wield a lightsaber in Kenobi. This opens up some interesting possibilities in regards to who he might be playing--a Jedi? We'll have to wait to find out.

"I used to dress in the cheap Kmart plastic Halloween costumes — [of] Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader — almost every single day from eight to thirteen years old. My friends and I would play pretend, we would make our own lightsabers out of, you know, toilet paper centers and stuff like that and paper towel cardboard," he said (via Collider). "To be able to be on set and see Darth Vader and see the Star Wars universe in front of me...just as a fan, to be able to be a part of that history is pretty amazing. I kept pinching myself to go, 'How did I end up here?' And my character has a lightsaber, [and] it's not a toy, it's actually the real thing."

"I kept pinching myself going, 'How did I end up here?' and, my character has a lightsaber!"

Sung Kang on heading to a galaxy far, far away in the upcoming #ObiWan series. pic.twitter.com/SmzEBGx3Pf — Screen Rant (@screenrant) September 16, 2021

The Kenobi TV series is headed to Disney+. Ewan McGregor returns to play Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Hayden Christensen also coming back to play Darth Vader.

The series is being directed by Deborah Chow, who previously helmed episodes of The Mandalorian. While plot details are currently underwraps, Lucasfilm has confirmed that the show will take place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith.

Kenobi, which doesn't have a release date, is one of various new Star Wars shows in development for Disney+. Others include The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Lando, and Ahsoka. For more, check out GameSpot's guide to everything we know about all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.