F1 22 Races Onto PC And Console On July 1

Codemasters and Electronic Arts have announced that F1 22 will officially launch on July 1 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The latest entry in the annual Formula 1 racing series, Codemasters added that F1 22 will feature more competitive and unpredictable lineups to experience across the 2022 race calendar.

One of the bigger changes is a redefined race day with the inclusion of sprint races and the ability to customize your team setup with options that affect formation laps, safety car periods, and pit stops. On the track, the adaptive AI is designed to give players of varying skill levels a challenging and approachable experience.

Broadcast is another new feature, that is designed to provide controlled and authentic cinematics that keep you close to the racing action. If you have PC VR functionality via Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, you'll be able to play F1 22 from inside the cockpit as well.

Other enhancements for F1 2022 include refreshed Practice Programs that have more variety with new scoring systems, the return of My Team mode, and real-life track updates to Australia, Spain, and Abu Dhabi to reflect recent changes. Career mode is also back and has a two-player option, while the multiplayer modes will be ready on launch day in case you want to challenge the global racing community.

Last year's F1 2021 was a well-received game following the acquisition of Codemasters by EA, as the racing simulator currently holds a score of 86 on GameSpot's sister site Metacritic. Critics praised the authenticity of F1 2021, its sharp graphics, and its authentic recreation of the sport.