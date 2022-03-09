F-Zero X Joins Nintendo Switch Online This Week

Nintendo has announced that F-Zero X will be joining Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack on March 11. Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the publisher confirmed that the F-Zero X will be released for the Nintendo 64 collection and will allow online cooperative play with up to three other friends.

The game takes place in the year 2560 where "the greatest racing competition is the F-Zero championship. Pilots from across the galaxy risk their lives in a high-speed battle of turbo-charged hovercraft."

Race at speeds of over 1,000 km/h when F-Zero X comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 3/11. #Nintendo64.

Players will be able to choose from 30 different hover-car racers, including updated versions of the Blue Falcon and other vehicles from the original game. While competing on the tracks, players will need to avoid and race against 29 other cars and try to win a Grand Prix Cup. There's also a Time Trial and a Death Race mode players can take on, along with a Versus mode through online play with friends.

The original title launched in 1998 for Nintendo 64 and followed after the 1990 game of the same name, F-Zero, but it's been 20 years since a new game in the racing series has been released. To access the new version of F-Zero X on Nintendo Switch, players will need to subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier, which costs $50 annually. This tier also provides access to other additional content, including the recently announced Mario Kart 8 DLC tracks that are scheduled to release by the end of 2023.

F-Zero joins titles such as The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, Star Fox 64, Mario Kart 64, and Super Mario 64. Most recently, Nintendo released the 1998 classic Banjo-Kazooie for the collection as well as the 2000 title, Paper Mario.