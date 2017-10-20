Extinction Is Inspired By Shadow Of The Colossus And Plays Like Devil May Cry

One of the surprise reveals at E3 2017 was Extinction, a new action game developed by Iron Galaxy. At the time, many people noted similarities with Attack on Titan, the incredibly popular manga and anime series, and its developer isn't shying away from such comparisons. However, Extinction's inspirations go beyond that and extend to classic monster movies like Godzilla and Jason and the Argonauts, as well as stories such as David and Goliath.

In terms of video games, however, Iron Galaxy has been inspired by fast, fluid character action games like Devil May Cry. Its gameplay also draws heavy inspiration from fighting games, a genre in which the studio has some pedigree. Iron Galaxy has worked on updated versions of beloved Capcom games including Street Fighter 3: Third Strike and Marvel Vs. Capcom 2. It also developed its own quirky fighting game called Divekick and has been working on Killer Instinct for Xbox One. It's fair to say it's well-versed in the genre.

The developer aims to reflect that pedigree in Extinction, a game that it hopes will be simple to pick up but deep enough to keep people hooked. We recently went hands-on with Extinction and put together an impressions video. Check out the video at the top of this page and you'll see what we thought of the game's timing-based attack system and fluid traversal mechanics, as well as how it feels to strategically annihilate the giant ogre-like Revenii. On top of that, we talk about the game's premise, which is much darker than you'd expect.

For those that don't want color commentary, there's also a gameplay video below with nothing but raw tiny-man-versus-giant-ogres action. Extinction will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in early 2018.

If you'd like to read some early impressions, check out Alessandro Fillari's Extinction preview from E3. "Extinction is looking to be quite the departure for Iron Galaxy," he says. "I really dug the focus on mobility and verticality ... Though the build we got to see in person was very much in its early phase, I do think Extinction might have something going for it."