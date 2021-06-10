Death Stranding Directors Cut Summer Game Fest Warzone & Cold War Season 4 Nintendo Switch E3 Sale PS5 Restock Update Ratchet & Clank - Tips and Tricks

Exploration Game Sable Releasing Later This Year

Sable is set to release later this year, the date was announced during the Summer Game Fest kick-off event.

During the Summer Game Fest kick-off event, it was announced that the long-awaited indie exploration game Sable will release on September 23 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The announcement came after a lovely performance of the song Glider by singer Japanese Breakfast, the mind behind the original soundtrack for the game.

The upcoming open-world game is about a character named Sable. On her hoverbike, she will journey through ruins, deserts, and captivating landscapes, designed in a unique Moebius-inspired art style.

