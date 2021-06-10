Exploration Game Sable Releasing Later This Year
Sable is set to release later this year, the date was announced during the Summer Game Fest kick-off event.
During the Summer Game Fest kick-off event, it was announced that the long-awaited indie exploration game Sable will release on September 23 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
September 23rd 👏 pic.twitter.com/QSZCmEaWub— Raw Fury | Backbone 🦝 NOW AVAILABLE (@RawFury) June 10, 2021
The announcement came after a lovely performance of the song Glider by singer Japanese Breakfast, the mind behind the original soundtrack for the game.
.@Jbrekkie performs “Glider,” from the upcoming open-world game Sable! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/3P8r44B8TB— Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021
The upcoming open-world game is about a character named Sable. On her hoverbike, she will journey through ruins, deserts, and captivating landscapes, designed in a unique Moebius-inspired art style.
