Expect More Articuno, Zapdos, And Moltres Raids In July For Pokemon Go

Articuo, Zapdos, and Moltres are returning to raids in Pokemon Go throughout the month of July as part of the game's five year anniversary event. What Pokemon you can catch depends on what time of the month it is. Here is the schedule:

July 1 - 7: Articuno, Mega Charizard X

July 7 - 14: Zapdos, Mega Charizard Y

July 14 - 22: Moltres, Mega Pidgeot

July 22 - 31: Dialga, Mega Gengar

There will be a raid hour held every Wednesday in July from 6 to 7 PM local time. Here are the dates for these raid hours as well as what Pokemon they will feature:

July 6: Articuno

July 13: Zapdos

July 20: Moltres

July 27: Dialga

Additionally, every Tuesday will feature a spotlight hour from 6 to 7 PM local time. These showcases will include a variety of daily bonuses, such as increased XP rates and double candy drops. Here are the dates and scheduled bonuses for each spotlight hour:

July 5: Ledyba | 2× XP for catching Pokémon

July 12: Machop | 2× Candy for catching Pokémon

July 19: Staryu | 2× Candy for transferring Pokémon

July 26: Meditite | 2× XP for evolving Pokémon

As one more bonus, players who finish July’s Research Breakthroughs will run into Lickitung.

The community day on July 17 is not the only big event coming to Pokemon Go in the blistering, summer month. July will also feature an anniversary event from July 6 to 12, as well as a mystery event from July 27 to August 2. Exact details of these events are forthcoming. Pokemon Go Fests will also take place from July 1 to 4 in Berlin and from July 22 to 24 in Seattle.