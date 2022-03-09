Exoprimal To Pit Mechs Against Dinosaurs On PS4 And PS5 In 2023

It's not Dino Crisis, but Capcom has a new dinosaur-centric action game in the works for PlayStation players. Exoprimal puts you into a technologically advanced mechanized battle suit so you can handle fighting what seems like thousands of extra-dimensional dinosaurs as they literally pour out of the sky and into human cities. The publisher announced the new title during Sony's March State of Play livestream.

You can check out the Exoprimal trailer below, which gives a sense of the gameplay. You'll take on the role of an "exofighter," a specialized pilot using a mechanized suit to take on the dinosaur threat. The trailer shows off five different suits, each with a different combat role. There aren't a lot of other details, but we know Exoprimal is a multiplayer game, so expect to team up with other players to take on different roles on the team and work together to control the stream of Cretaceous critters.

The trailer concludes with a massive Tyrannosaurus Rex showing up and ripping through the team, so in addition to thousands of velociraptor-type dinosaurs swarming toward you and your friends, you'll likely also be facing down some deadly, towering prehistoric bosses as well.

Exoprimal is headed to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2023.

This story is developing....