Exoprimal Closed Beta Test Sign-Ups Are Live Now, New Trailer Revealed

At its Capcom Showcase, the publisher shared new details on its wild-looking action game Exoprimal and announced a closed test will be coming for the game ahead of its 2023 launch.

In a new trailer, Exoprimal director Takuro Hiraoka explained more about the game's story and modes, including the fact that the game will feature teams of exosuit-wearing players competing against one another in order to please a malevolent AI named Leviathan, which is responsible for humanity's dinosaur rain problem.

Dino Survival will be Exoprimal's main mode and will feature two squads of players racing to complete objectives and will advance the game's story. One mode, Dinosaur Cull, will see players locked in a race to eliminate specific types of dinosaurs. Another mode, Energy Taker, tasks players with gathering more energy than the opposing team. Also revealed as part of the Capcom Showcase is the fact that Exoprimal allows for PvP interactions, with squads able to directly attack one another while fighting over objectives.

Exoprimal's new trailer gave glimpses at two new exosuits, Barrage and Vigilant. Barrage places an emphasis on explosives, grenades, and fire-based weaponry, while the Vigilant exosuit sports a futuristic sniper/rail gun. The trailer also teased the arrival of the Neo Tyrannosaurus, which is certain to be one of the game's big boss battles.

Players interested in taking Exoprimal for a spin prior to launch can sign up for a closed test on the game's official website.

Exoprimal debuted in March at a Sony State of Play presentation, with a slick trailer that showed off the heroes suiting up to take on dinosaurs falling from the sky. It seems this is a fairly regular occurrence given that there was a dinosaur forecast on the evening news. That trailer showed off snippets of combat from a variety of exo suits, ranging from shooting to melee to tanking up with a massive energy shield.

Exoprimal is coming in 2023 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.