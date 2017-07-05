Exclusive Star Trek Cruise And Star Trek Online Prize Pack Giveaway

Are you ready for the voyage of a lifetime? We’ve partnered with Star Trek® Online, Star Trek: The Cruise and WizKids to give away the ultimate fan experience for Star Trek lovers. Enter the “Trek in the Tropics” sweepstakes below for your chance to win an ocean-view cabin aboard the majestic Norwegian Jade, on your choice of Voyage I or Voyage II of Star Trek: The Cruise II. You and a guest will embark on a six-day mission to Honduras, Belize and Mexico alongside legendary Star Trek crew members, including George Takei, Levar Burton, Michael Dorn, Brent Spiner and more (airfare and other travel charges not included). Plus, you’ll also be entered to win prizes from WizKids and Star Trek Online (PC), including an extremely rare T6 Ferengi Nagus Marauder ship.

Grand Prize (1 winner)

A cabin for two aboard Star Trek: The Cruise II (Valued at $3,500)

Star Trek Online legendary Tier 6 Ferengi Nagus Marauder (Available on PC only)

Wiz Kids Prize Packs (5 winners)

Star Trek Online legendary Tier 6 Ferengi Nagus Marauder (Available on PC only)

Star Trek: Attack Wing Starter Set (MSRP: $39.99)

Star Trek: Attack Wing U.S.S. Enterprise-E Federation Expansion Pack (MSRP: $14.99)

Star Trek: Attack Wing Oversized Borg Cube (MRSP: $99.99)

Accelerated Officer Training Packs for Star Trek Online* (3,000 winners)

23rd Century Constitution-Class Cruiser

Large Experience Booster

Free gear requisitions from Level 10 through 50

*Available on PC only

No purchase necessary. Contest ends at 11:59 pm PT on Friday, July 14, 2017. Please visit the official contest page for terms and conditions.

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massive multiplayer online game where players can pioneer their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, become a Klingon Warrior and champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy, or rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird. In Star Trek Online, players have the opportunity to visit iconic locations from the popular Star Trek universe, reach out to unexplored star systems and make contact with new alien species. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.

Star Trek Online is licensed by CBS Consumer Products.

