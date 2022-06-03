Exclusive Deal: Preorder Mario Strikers Battle League For $49

Mario Strikers: Battle League, the next big Nintendo Switch exclusive, is only a week away. The arcade soccer sim releases on June 10. If you haven't preordered a copy yet, we have an exclusive discount that will allow you to save big on your order at Daily Steals. Simply enter promo code GSMSBL at checkout, and you'll get Mario Strikers: Battle League for only $49.

This deal comes with free shipping, but just a heads up: Your order won't ship until launch day. If you're willing to wait a few extra days to join the Mushroom Kingdom gang on the pitch, this is likely the best deal you'll find in the coming weeks--maybe even months. We've yet to see Mario Strikers: Battle League preorders discounted at a major retailer, and as of late, Switch exclusives haven't been getting their usual launch discounts at Walmart. And Nintendo's first-party games in general are well-known for maintaining the full $60 price for a long time.

After a 15-year hiatus, Mario and his pals are finally returning to the soccer field. Developed by Next Level Games, Battle League features 5v5 soccer contests that, unsurprisingly, lean more into action and chaos than rigorous simulation gameplay. You can expect to see the usual suspects tagging along with Mario, including Luigi, Bowser, Wario, Waluigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi.

Battle League will inject some familiar competitive Mario trappings into the mix such as green shells for attacks. You'll even have the opportunity to add two goals to the scoreboard at once by using a high-powered Hyper Strike. As it's a "battle," players wear some war-ready gear that alters stats.

Multiplayer will likely be the focus in Battle League. The game features both local and online co-op. Local co-op boasts up to eight players at once, and the online mode will have a clubs feature so you can see how you stack up against your friends.

If you're looking for more family-friendly multiplayer on Switch, you can get Mario Party Superstars for $40 at Daily Steals with promo code GSMPS.