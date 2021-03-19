Exclusive Deal: Get Humankind (Steam) For $20 Off Ahead Of Release

Fans of 4X strategy games have a big release to look forward to in April with Humankind, an upcoming turn-based strategy game where you build your civilization up over the course of six major eras, starting in the nomadic age. Releasing April 22 on PC, Humankind is available to preorder now, and we have an exclusive deal with PC games store Fanatical that makes securing your copy early even more tempting.

Compared to Steam, which is selling Humankind: Digital Deluxe Edition preorders for $49.79, Fanatical already has the cheapest price on the game at $42. However, we have an exclusive promo code that drops it even cheaper to $40, saving you an even $20 on your preorder. To take advantage of the deal, you can add Humankind: Digital Deluxe Edition to your cart and use promo code GAMESPOT33 in checkout (the promo code box is located on the right side of the page underneath your cart summary--it's easy to miss). You'll receive a Steam key via email closer to release day, so you'll still be able to add the game to your Steam library while paying less than you would directly on Steam. This deal is only available until April 1.

Humankind: Deluxe Edition $40 (was $60) | use promo code GAMESPOT33 See at Fanatical

It's worth noting that Fanatical's Spring Sale is going on right now, so you'll also receive a free mystery game with your purchase. And if you like surprises, you can add the Mystery Game Bundle to your order for $1.89 and get an additional two Steam games (you'll see all of this in your cart before you proceed to checkout).

Because this is a preorder of the Digital Deluxe Edition of Humankind, you'll get some added bonuses with your order. For preordering, you'll get the Boudicca Avatar Set, the Player Profile Symbol Set, and the Player Profile Pre-Purpose Decorations, all of which just give you more customization options for your leader avatar and profile. The Deluxe edition's bonus content includes the Notre-Dame DLC Pack, the digital OST, and a Unit & Tech Tree PDF.

Announced during Gamescom 2019, Humankind is developed by Amplitude Studios and published by Sega. Similar to the Civilization series, Humankind casts you as the leader of a civilization that you'll expand over time, developing cities, building up your military, and more. Over 60 historical cultures, each of which has its own unique gameplay elements, are featured in the game as you move from the Ancient to the Modern Age, and your end goal to win the most fame and leave the greatest impact on mankind. For more on the upcoming 4X game, see our Humankind preview for editor Phil Hornshaw's impressions after spending hands-on time with the game last year; plus, you can check out our interview with the developers below.