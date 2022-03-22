Exclusive: Arcade1Up's Infinity Game Table Gets Batman Monopoly

Arcade1Up's Infinity Game Table is one of the brand's most impressive offerings, letting you play a variety of classic board games--complete with online play--without having to worry about keeping score or cleanup. Now, it's getting a dose of the Caped Crusader with the release of Monopoly Batman.

GameSpot can exclusively reveal that Monopoly Batman is releasing on the Infinity Game Table, complete with options for local multiplayer as well as online play with between two and six people. As a digital board game, the banker is completely automated, and the game board is dynamic. You still get the fun of rolling dice, virtual as they may be, to determine if you have to end your friendships, and you can also adjust the house rules to suit your preferences.

Batman Monopoly

As it's Batman-themed, you won't just be putting up hotels around the Gotham board. Instead, you'll be using Bat Signals and Wayne Towers in an effort to bankrupt everyone else. We're going to be honest--that doesn't exactly sound like heroic behavior!

The Infinity Game Table is available in 24-inch and 32-inch screen sizes and features removable legs, allowing you to use it as its own standalone table or place it on an existing surface. Many of the games available are from Hasbro and Parker Bros., including Sorry, Battleship, and Clue, and there are also classic games like chess and backgammon. Many are pre-installed, with a digital store available to purchase additional games.