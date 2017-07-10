"Exciting" Crackdown 3 News Coming This Month, Here's When

Microsoft isn't finished making announcements about Crackdown 3 just yet. The company has announced that there will be a panel for the game at San Diego Comic-Con this month where "exciting new Crackdown 3 news" will be announced.

Crackdown 3 senior narrative designer Dave Mongan, senior art director Dave Johnson, and design director Clint Bundrick will be on the panel, along with "a special guest panelist." They will also discuss the "behind-the-scenes development of Crackdown 3."

There is no word yet on who the special guest might be, but wouldn't it be great if it was Terry Crews, who plays a lead character in Crackdown 3? I think so.

The Crackdown 3 Comic-Con panel will also include a Q&A session. It's moderated by Microsoft's Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb, and takes place Saturday, July 22, from 11 AM to 12 PM PT. We'll report back with any big news as it's announced.

Crackdown 3 launches alongside the Xbox One X on November, and it also plays on Xbox One, as all Xbox One games are playable on Xbox One X. The game is also coming to PC.