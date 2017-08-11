Ex-Payday 2 Devs' New WW2 FPS Where You Steal From Hitler Gets Release Date

Raid: World War II is an upcoming first-person shooter from a team of developers known for their work on Payday 2, and it sounds like players can expect some familiar gameplay mechanics in a WWII setting. The game now has a September release date on PC and will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October.

"The goal in Raid: World War II is simple--sabotage, assassinate and pulverize everything bearing a swastika--mess with Hitler and steal his treasures...With the Nazi regime as the ultimate evil, Raid brings together four unique characters with play styles that complement and enhance each other as they fight and steal across Europe," said Ilija Petrusic, game director at developer Lion Game Lion. You can check out the trailer below.

The four characters you play are customizable, and players can choose between four different classes: Recon, Assault, Insurgent, and Demolitions. Each class has its own skill tree and unique War Cry which buffs your whole party. Your team will fight their way through Nazi-occupied Europe by stealthily sabotaging, robbing, and assassinating mission targets.

The game also features customizable uniforms and weapons, real-world locations like Berlin, and a special Operations Mode that lets you play extended versions of missions with gameplay modifications and new storylines. You'll also earn Challenge Cards by successfully completing raids, which let you customize the rules of future raids (providing, for example, extra ammo but increasing the amount of damage enemies can do).

Raid: World War II will be released on PC on September 26. It then comes to PS4 and Xbox One on October 10 in North America and October 13 in Europe.