Ex-GTA 5 Boss Teases Incredibly Ambitious New Game, Everywhere, With First Trailer

Former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies' new studio, Build A Rocket Boy, released a new trailer for the company's first game, Everywhere, and it looks and sounds incredibly ambitious.

The developer said it is "not trying to make a normal game." Instead, the studio is looking to make a "whole new world for gamers" where they can play, watch, share, create, and hang out with friends.

The goal is to launch Everywhere in 2023, the studio said. In a press release, Build A Rocket Boy said Everywhere aims to "blur the line between reality and the digital world."

"Our intent has always been to push the boundaries of what a video game can be while still delivering an innovative player-first experience," Benzies said. "The team we've built and the partners we've made since our founding are coalescing around the unique vision we're bringing to life. It’s exciting to be a part of, and we can't wait to reveal more about Everywhere in the coming months.”

Benzies left Rockstar North in 2016, following a 17-month sabbatical. In April 2016, he sued Rockstar Games for $150 million in royalties and alleged that he was forced out. Rockstar parent company Take-Two said Benzies' "significant performance and conduct issues" ultimately created a situation that led to his eventual resignation. Take-Two also said that his claims are "entirely without merit and in many instances downright bizarre." The case remains ongoing.

As for the GTA series, Rockstar is now developing Grand Theft Auto 6, and the studio appears to be on a hiring spree right now.