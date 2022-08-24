Ex-GTA 5 Boss' New Game Reacts To NFTs And Crypto Concerns

The developer behind the ambitious-sounding game Everywhere, which was unveiled during Gamescom this week, has spoken up to address whether or not the game will use NFTs.

In a post on Reddit (via Ethan Gach), the studio said it was made aware of "some conversation" about Everywhere concerning NFTs and cryptocurrency. People noticed that the studio behind the game, former GTA boss Leslie Benzies' Build A Rocket Boy, is hiring for blockchain-specific positions. Build A Rocket Boy has three open positions pertaining to the blockchain and NFTs specifically.

According to the studio's new statement, these are "research positions." The team is looking into what might be possible with the blockchain and NFTs.

"We do not like dismissing new technologies only because others haven't found a solution for them yet. We are building Everywhere on Unreal Engine 5, not the blockchain. We are creating a new world for players, where we come together to play, watch, create, share, and so much more," the studio said.

The blockchain and NFTs have been criticized by some and embraced by others. For example, some studios are taking a hard line against NFTs, while other members of the industry, like former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime, believe NFTs and the blockchain have a lot of positive potential.

Everywhere is scheduled to launch sometime in 2023. In a press release, Build A Rocket Boy said Everywhere aims to "blur the line between reality and the digital world."

The developer said it is "not trying to make a normal game." Instead, the studio is looking to make a "whole new world for gamers" where they can play, watch, share, create, and hang out with friends.

"Our intent has always been to push the boundaries of what a video game can be while still delivering an innovative player-first experience," Benzies said. "The team we've built and the partners we've made since our founding are coalescing around the unique vision we're bringing to life. It’s exciting to be a part of, and we can't wait to reveal more about Everywhere in the coming months.”

As for the GTA series, Rockstar is now developing Grand Theft Auto 6, and the studio appears to be on a hiring spree right now.