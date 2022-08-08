Ex-Battlefield Dev's Impressive-Looking Shooter Arc Raiders Delayed To 2023

Arc Raiders, the free-to-play shooter from former Battlefield boss Patrick Soderlund's new studio, has been delayed. The game was previously scheduled to arrive in 2022 but it's now been pushed to 2023.

Embark Studios, the team behind the game, said the extra development time will be used to "expand the experience, and allow it to reach its fullest potential."

The studio said it will provide more details when the game enters a further testing phase. "The excitement around Arc Raiders since its reveal has been so encouraging for us, and we truly appreciate your support," Embark said.

A cooperative third-person PvE shooter, Arc Raiders has players working together to fight Arc, which are "fearless enemies" that fall from the sky.

The free-to-play game is coming to PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Nvidia GeForce Now, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X|S. A trailer for Arc Raiders arrived at The Game Awards 2021, and it looked pretty great--check it out in the video above.

Soderlund worked at Battlefield studio DICE for more than a decade, where he was CEO starting in 2000. He later took on higher-level roles at Electronic Arts, which acquired DICE in 2006, rising all the way up to executive vice president of worldwide studios. Soderlund left EA in October 2018 and started Embark in November of that year. Arc Raiders will be Embark's first game.

Arc Raiders is just the latest game delayed in 2022. Some of the others have included Starfield, Redfall, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Star Wars: Hunters, The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild 2, Suicide: Kill the Justice League, and many more. For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of all the games delayed in 2022.

