Ex-Activision Pioneers Form Audacity Games, Will Develop New Atari 2600 Titles

The Atari 2600 is decades old, but a few industry pioneers aren't giving up on the system yet. Alongside ex-Activision game designers Garry and Dan Kitchen, Activision co-founder David Crane has formed Audacity Games to develop entirely new games on the console--and that's just the beginning.

Audacity Games is a new publisher "focused on designing and publishing boxed game products for a variety of retro game systems," the company said in a press release. That means creating new experiences and publishing them for the extremely retro hardware. Because it's 2021, however, those who buy the games will also get a download code that can run on Stella and Retron, if you can't manage to track down an Atari 2600.

Every release comes with a download of a digital version (with the same serial number) which is Stella emulator compatible. — Garry Kitchen (@kitchengarry) March 7, 2021

"For years our fans have been asking us to create new games. We heard you, and have decided to do just that," said David Crane. "I have always said that I have as much fun making games as others do playing them, and the retro game systems are my favorites."

The catalog of games the three developers have created is impressive, for sure. Crane played a role in games like Pitfall and Dragster, while Garry Kitchen's biggest game may have been Donkey Kong on Atari 2600. Dan Kitchen helped develop the 2600 versions of both Ghostbusters and Kung-Fu Master. For now, only a teaser page is available for the company, but more information will likely be revealed soon and you can sign up for a mailing list.