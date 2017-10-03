Evolve Dev Announces A Cool-Looking VR Game

Turtle Rock Studios, the developer behind Left 4 Dead and Evolve, has announced its next game. "The Well" is a turn-based fantasy role-playing game for Samsung Gear VR. It's described as a "classically designed RPG built distinctively for VR" with a "storybook art style" and a "dark, dreamlike atmosphere."

What does that really mean? Check out the first trailer below to get a look at The Well. The key art and some screenshots can also be seen below.

The Well is not Turtle Rock's first VR game, as the studio already released titles like Face Your Fears, Blade Runner 2049: Replicant Pursuit, and Otherworlds. But The Well is more ambitious than those, Turtle Rock GM Steve Goldstein said in a statement.

"The Well is not only our most ambitious VR title to date, it is our most unique," he explained. "We're excited to create a new, original fantasy world unlike anything we've seen before, and it's specifically crafted for the Gear VR platform. It's not just a fun game, it's beautiful. Gear VR is a medium that allows us to push the creative envelope and bring to life games we never thought possible."

The Well puts you in a mysterious world called Tholl, which is brimming with magic and fantastical creatures. You can play as one of four classes--Warrior, Mage, Rogue, and Druid--and each of course has their own specific set of spells and abilities. You'll assemble a party of other characters and can level up your squad over time, earning more abilities in the process.

The Well launches on October 11, priced at $10 in the US. The game launches on the first day of this year's Oculus Connect event, and the game will be playable there.

Turtle Rock stopped working on Evolve a year ago this month. Support for the game is ongoing on all platforms, but now under the control of rights-owner Take-Two.