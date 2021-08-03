Evo 2021: How To Watch, Schedule, And Game Lineup

Evolution 2021, more commonly called Evo 2021, is one of the biggest fighting game events in the world, but it looks a little different this year. Because of the pandemic, August's competition is online, and four of the biggest fighting games in the world will be played for ultimate bragging rights ahead of another event this November. If you're interested in watching all of Evo 2021 or just want to make sure you don't miss one particular game, we've got you covered. Here's how to watch Evo 2021 and what to expect.

How To Watch Evo 2021 Online

Evo 2021 Online's main August events will be held from August 6-8 and August 13-15, depending on your timezone. The first weekend will occur on Friday and Saturday, with the second weekend's being held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

It is finally the first week of #Evo2021 Online! Have you taken a look at the final brackets on https://t.co/Bp5tAR8Wdq?



How do you feel about your competition?



There are only a few days left until showtime this weekend!



Let us know how you've been practicing below! pic.twitter.com/dCobswOhDK — EVO (@EVO) August 2, 2021

The tournament begins on Friday and global streams will be at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. Those who are crowned regional champions will be able to compete at the Evo 2021 Showcase beginning November 27.

To watch the event, you'll want to stay tuned to the official Evo Twitch account. We've embedded it directly above so you can watch the whole show right from this page.

Evo 2021 Game Lineup

The game lineup for Evo 2021 won't be enormous, at least as far as the main even is concerned, but it does include some of the most popular fighting games. They are:

Tekken 7

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Guilty Gear Strive

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore

With the exception of Tekken 7 and Skullgirls: 2nd Encore, which will be on PC, all games in the main event will be played on PS4 or PS5--Street Fighter is also available for competition on PC in addition to PS4 and PS5.

Other games were limited to side events, such as Dragon Ball FighterZ, while Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. series is absent. For more on Evo 2021, check out the official website.