Evil West Launches in September With Vampire-Hunting Action

Focus Entertainment and Flying Wild Hog have announced that Evil West will launch on September 20. It is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game follows Jesse Rentier as he hunts down vampires on the American frontier. It features a variety of different weapons that players can upgrade, as well as perks to evolve Jesse. Evil West also has co-op functionality so you can play with a friend.

Evil West's release date reveal trailer shows Jesse using weapons such as pistols, flamethrowers, and even melee ones like a giant ax and gauntlets. The game will support different subtitle languages, including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Spain), Czech, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese.

While the game has a physical release and can be purchased at retailers like Amazon, the Focus Home Entertainment storefront has an exclusive reversible cover for the game. It's the same one as the standard-issue cover, but without the "Evil West" logo in the middle.

Evil West was first revealed at the 2021 Game Awards.