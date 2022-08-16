Evil West Has Been Delayed To November
The Wild West vampire-hunting game has been delayed by an extra two months.
Evil West, the supernatural Wild West action game from Shadow Warrior 2 developer Flying Wild Hog, has been delayed by another two months. First announced at the 2020 Game Awards for a 2021 release, the game was first delayed to September 2022, and has now been pushed back again with a new release date of November 22, 2022.
The delay was announced via an image on Twitter, with the developers citing the pressures of developing across five platforms and multiple console generations as a reason for the delay. Evil West is intended for release on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
The announcement adds that Evil West has been well-received by audiences who checked out the demo earlier this year at PAX East, but that the extra few months of development time is neccessary for polish.
"We understand that game delays may be frustrating, but it's a necessary step to deliver the best experience to everyone," the announcement adds.
Evil West is a third-person action game set in a supernatural version of the Wild West, where players can step into the boots of vampire hunter Jesse Rentier to save the American frontier from its plague of monsters. The game can be played solo or with a friend in online co-op, with Jesse being joined by his partner Edgar Gravenor.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation