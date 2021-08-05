Evil Dead: The Game Delayed To 2022, Will Get Option For Single-Player

Evil Dead: The Game, a multiplayer-focused video game adaptation of the cult-classic Evil Dead film franchise and Starz television series Ash vs. Evil Dead, has been delayed to February 2022. First revealed during 2020's The Game Awards, Evil Dead: The Game was originally slated to release sometime in 2021 for PC and consoles.

The game, developed by Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive, is being delayed so the teams can have more time to polish the title for release "to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you've all been waiting for." That time will also allow the developers to implement a single-player option.

This additional time is also allowing us to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres. — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) August 5, 2021

Much of Evil Dead: The Game's gameplay has put a spotlight on co-op action, as players take on the role of various iconic characters from the franchise, including Bruce Campbell's chainsaw-wielding Ash. There are options for PvP as well, with players able to take control of the Kandarian Demon and possess various enemies to give the heroes a run for their money. No additional details on how the game's newly announced single-player feature will work have been made public.

The best look at the game yet came during Geoff Keighley's 2021 Summer Game Fest, where a new, bloody gameplay trailer gave fans an idea of what to expect. The title follows in the footsteps of other horror film franchises turned multiplayer-focused video games like Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th: The Game. A similar asymmetric multiplayer title, Dead by Daylight, has found big success incorporating characters from throughout the horror genre, including Evil Dead and, most recently, Resident Evil.