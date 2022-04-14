Evil Dead And Resident Evil Crossover Fan Video Is Pretty Groovy

If you've ever wondered what an Evil Dead and Resident Evil crossover would look like, then this fan-made combination of cinematic footage and Resident Evil Village gameplay will answer that question for you.

Using clips from Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness, content creator eli_handle_b․wav managed to replace Resident Evil Village protagonist Ethan Winters with Bruce Campbell's iconic Deadite-slaying hero. The results are…groovy.

With Ash in the heroic hot seat, the Evil Dead icon can be seen tussling with Heisenberg's mechanical monstrosity, that disturbing baby creature found in House Beneviento, and Donna’s doll Angie. It's a surprisingly organic merger between two horror-themed franchises, that you can check out in the video above.

Ash has had a few video games over the years, and a new incarnation of the square-chinned hero will be arriving on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 on May 13. Initially scheduled for a February release, the game was delayed by a few months so that Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive could add some extra polish and a single-player mode.

If you'd prefer a different type of horror, there's also a Texas Chainsaw Massacre game in development with a new twist on asymmetric multiplayer.