EVGA Will Replace RTX 3090 Graphics Cards Fried By New World

The PC gamers who lost their high-end graphics cards while playing Amazon Games' MMO New Worlds will be receiving a replacement. That is, as long as they had an EVGA model.

Speaking to PC Gamer, a spokesman for EVGA has confirmed that all EVGA RTX 3090 cards that have been broken or damaged "are being replaced." The cards all broke while playing a closed beta for New World with an uncapped frame rate, which Amazon is blaming for the issue.

In a statement given yesterday, Amazon said, "The New World Closed Beta is safe to play. In order to further reassure players, we will implement a patch today that caps frames per second on our menu screen." It's worth noting though that while the patch caps New World's frame rate while in the main menu, it does not implement any change in any other segments of the game. "This does not affect settings in game world available via the Settings/Video menu," reads a post from a New World community manager on the game's forums.

It doesn't seem like EVGA is taking its sweet time sending gamers their replacement 3090 cards either. In a video posted by JayzTwoCents, host Jason Langevin confirmed with his own contacts at the hardware manufacturer that replacements are currently being sent out. "I straight-up asked them 'What are you going to do for the customers that have EVGA cards that have failed while playing this game?' And I was kind of surprised, actually, he said 'oh, they're already getting replacement cards.'"

Despite the challenges players with EVGA RTX 3090 graphics cards have been facing, New World has seen a significant amount of success pre-release. The game, set to release on August 31, has already been the most-viewed game on Twitch and is currently a best-selling game on Steam.