Everything You Need to Do Before Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 Goes Live

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2: Distortion launches later tonight, and will bring with it a new map, new game modes, and a new mobile-exclusive legend. But there are still a few things Season 1 has to offer, even if you've already finished your battle pass. Two of the most rewarding limited-time events of the season are still live: the Diamond Hoard and Skill Up events. Both events reward the player with free loot and are able to be completed quickly.

If you've found yourself twiddling your thumbs while anxiously awaiting the Season 2 launch (and the return of Ranked Mode), keep reading for a look at all the events you can still partake in to pass the time. Plus, you will also get some tips for obtaining all the seasonal freebies you may have missed this season.

Diamond Hoard

Diamond Hoard is a simple login bonus event. If you've logged in this week, you'll receive anywhere between 500 and 1,500 Diamonds for use in the Cold Snap seasonal shop depending on how many days you've logged in. The reward Diamonds cut off at day five, so don't sweat it if you missed a day or two--you'll still get all your Diamonds.

Skill Up

Skill Up is a slightly more complicated event than Diamond Hoard, but the good news is that its challenges are simple enough that all prizes can easily be obtained over the course of a few hours. This event's challenges (and the corresponding rewards) are listed below.

Win 1 match in Team Deathmatch (TDM) - universal Chalet holospray

Use an ultimate ability 2 times in TDM - 100 Flux

Knock down 3 enemies with SMGs in TDM - 3,000 Diamonds

Kill 3 enemies with an LMG in a single TDM match - Snowpal weapon charm

Knock down 3 enemies with Shotguns in TDM - 5,000 Diamonds

Complete 2 TDM matches as Wraith - Epic-tier Night Lights Pathfinder banner frame

While it may seem like a lot at first glance, Team Deathmatch is a fast-paced mode focused on close-quarters combat, making it much easier to get kills and knockdowns in TDM than in battle royale. TDM also allows players to choose their loadout, so players in need of a specific gun for a specific challenge won't be left at the mercy of the RNG gods.

Pathfinder's Night Lights skin, obtainable via the Skill Up event

Loose ends

With so many events, challenges, currencies, and loot--not to mention the game's somewhat confusing user interface--it can be easy to miss seasonal rewards. Before Season 1 comes to an end tonight, you might want to run through the following checklist to make sure you've redeemed every reward you earned this season:

Navigate to the battle pass screen, making sure you've redeemed any rewards for today's challenges, then open the "BP" tab and select the "Claim All" option at the bottom of the screen. Once finished, collapse the "BP" tab and select the "Season Missions" tab, following the same procedure to redeem all of your Season Mission rewards.

Once you're done with weekly challenges and Season Missions, navigate back to the main lobby screen, then select the "More" tab located at the very bottom of the right side of the screen. Select "Warehouse" from the menu that appears and you will be taken to your own personal inventory, where things like seasonal currency, Mission Cards, Legendary Fragments, XP Boosts, and Syndicate Packs are located.

Once there, take stock of your Warehouse's contents and be sure to make use of any XP boosts or Mission Cards you wish to use to complete any unfinished challenges before the season ends.

The Cold Snap Seasonal Store

The most important thing you want to do before the Cold Snap battle pass expires tonight is spend those Diamonds in the Seasonal Store, as the currency will expire right along with the battle pass once Season 2 goes live.

Navigating this can be a bit tricky, because at first glance, it appears that the Seasonal Store has disappeared. Fortunately, it hasn't disappeared--it just can't be accessed from the "Store" tab on the main lobby screen. Instead of heading to the in-game store, select the blue "Season Event" banner on the upper right side of the screen. This will take you to the list of this season's events, all of which will be labeled "closed."

On the upper right side of the Season Event page, you'll see "Cold Snap Seasonal Store" tab highlighted in red. Selecting it will do nothing, but if you look at the tab at the bottom of the list, you'll see a tab which simply reads "Seasonal Store." Select it (it may take a few tries, don't get discouraged if it doesn't load immediately--you may need to poke the Seasonal Store tab several times to get the list to expand.

Upon opening the Seasonal Store, you will be met with a menu of unique cosmetics that can be purchased using the currency (Diamonds) you've collected over the course of the season. Don't bother saving any currency, as it will expire and be replaced with a new type of seasonal currency when the Distortion update goes live tonight. This is your last chance to claim cosmetics from the Seasonal Store, so if there's something you've had your eye on, now is the time to act.

Dynamic Download

Finally, you can snag some free Flux by opening the settings tab (located on in the bottom left corner of the main lobby screen). A menu will appear on the right side of the screen listing various setting that can be changed. Scroll down to the bottom, where you will see an option labeled "Dynamic Download." Once selected, another menu will appear with four tabs running along the top of the screen: Cosmetics, Map, Video, and Audio.

Downloading new content from in the in-game settings page will reward you with free Flux.

Go through each tab and download all available items in every category, and be sure not to miss the Map section--it has been updated to allow players to download a total of 12 modes and maps (including Pythas Block 0, the home of Season 2's debut legend). For each item you download from this section, you will be rewarded with anywhere from 10 - 25 Flux, which you can then exchange for exclusive cosmetics in the Crafting section of the in-game store.

Once you've completed the above steps, you're all set for the new season of Apex Legends Mobile. Whether you give your thumbs a break to peruse the new season's patch notes or hit the icy slopes of World's Edge for some last-minute XP is up to you. Either way, you'll be fully prepared when Apex Legends Mobile Season 2: Distortion goes live today at 5 PM PT/ 8 PM ET.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android.