Everything We Know About Destiny 2 On PC (So Far)

Unlike its predecessor, Destiny 2 is confirmed to launch on PC and will sport a number of differences from the Xbox One and PS4 versions. To help brief you on what to expect from the PC version of Bungie's hotly anticipated sequel, we've gathered all the essential details below. And be sure to check back often as we update this feature with more information.

PC Version FAQ

When does the PC version come out?

As of this writing, it's unclear when the PC version will release. It's confirmed that the Xbox One and PS4 versions are scheduled to release on September 8.

What are the required specs?

The game's required specs have not yet been confirmed, but we can expect to hear more details around E3. During the Destiny 2 gameplay premiere event, we did notice it was running on a PC equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, an Intel Core i7-7700K 4.2Ghz, a 500GB SSD, and 16 GB RAM. It was also displaying at 4K resolution. Even on medium settings, the game visuals looked rich and sharp.

What extra graphics and display options does the PC version have?

It's confirmed that the game supports 4K resolution and uncapped framerates. There's also ultra wide screen support and an FOV slider.

What's the control scheme?

The PC version uses a relatively straightforward control scheme, which you can see in the image below. It's worth noting that the controls are completely customizable.

Will Destiny 2 have dedicated servers?

Unfortunately, the game will only have peer-to-peer servers.

How does the game feel and play?

During our hands-on time with the game, we found the mouse and keyboard support to be a welcome addition. It enhanced the overall feel of multiplayer, though, it did seem to make the single-player portions we played easier than we anticipated. For our full impressions of the PC version, watch the video below.

What gaming platform does Destiny 2 on PC use?

Destiny 2 uses Blizzard App (formerly Battle.net). It's the first game not directly developed by Blizzard to appear on the platform.

Can my progress from the first game on consoles transfer to the PC version?

Unfortunately, Destiny 1 power, possessions, and Eververse-related items and currency will not transfer over. While your character's appearance will not be abandoned in the sequel for console owners, it's unclear if it'll carry over for players looking to experience Destiny 2 on PC.

