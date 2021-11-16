Everything Revealed During The Riot Forge Presentation

Riot Forge has lifted the curtain on four upcoming games set in the League of Legends universe, including two that you can play right now.

The first announcement was Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, a brand-new single-player adventure game from Rime developers Tequila Works. Players will guide Nunu, a young boy looking for his mother, and the friendly monster Willump through a harsh and snowy wasteland called the Freljord. Song of Nunu is due out in 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Hextech Mayhem, a rhythm-based runner game from Choice Provisions, was next in the spotlight, highlighting more of the game's over-the-top music-based action. Players will control Ziggs as he causes mayhem throughout Piltover, all while Heimerdinger gives commands and pleads with Ziggs not to cause too much harm. Hextech Mayhem is out now on Nintendo Switch and PC for $10, and will soon be coming to the Netflix mobile app.

Next was an update on Convergence, an action-platformer coming from Double Stallion of Speed Brawl fame. Convergence features Ekko, a teenage inventor who can rewind time using his unique Zero Drive technology. Players will travel through the city of Zaun, fighting enemies and rewinding the action whenever Echo makes a mistake. Convergence is set for release in 2022 on "consoles and PC."

Finally, the turn-based RPG from Battle Chasers: Nightwar developer Airship Syndicate, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, saw a surprise release at the end of the presentation. Ruined King, according to the official press release, is a game "set in two regions of Runeterra, Bilgewater, a bustling port city that is home to sea monster hunters, dock gangs, and smugglers from across the known world; and the Shadow Isles, a land cursed with the deadly Black Mist which shrouds the island and corrupts those it comes in contact with." Players will control six different League of Legends champions throughout the game, including Ahri, Braum, Illaoi, Miss Fortune, Pyke, and Yasuo.

Ruined King is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC for $30, with compatibility on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.