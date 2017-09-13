Everything Nintendo Switch And 3DS Owners Can Download Now After The Nintendo Direct

While we knew the latest Nintendo Direct would run a longer-than-usual 45 minutes, it still managed to surprise with just how much was packed into it. There were numerous game announcements, details announced, release dates shared, and trailers showcased. Although a number of these games--like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for Switch--aren't coming until next year, there were actually a number of things that you can download now on Switch and 3DS.

On the Switch side, perhaps most notable is the demo for Project Octopath Traveler, the new RPG from Square Enix and the team behind Bravely Default. Additionally, those who owns Arms can grab an update for the game that introduces a new fighter named Lola Pop and the ability to remap the controls.

3DS owners get an RPG demo of their own, this one for Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth. And those with either a New 3DS or a New 2DS can now purchase Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition, which is exclusive to the New line of systems.

A number of other things are coming in the near future, too. Yo-Kai Watch 2 owners can get a free Oni Evolution update starting on September 14 that adds a new mode. SteamWorld Dig 2 launches for Switch on September 21, with Golf Story coming sometime this month. A free update for Flip Wars launching in the near future adds a new stage and modes, as well as wireless multiplayer. Splatoon 2 adds a new map on September 15, with a new map and weapon coming soon.