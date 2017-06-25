Everything New On Amazon Prime For July 2017

We already know what's coming to Netflix in July 2017, and now we know what's on the way for Amazon Prime next month. Amazon has announced all the TV shows and movies headed to the service for July 2017, with the list including all manner of titles. Among them are Best Picture winner Braveheart, the silly Frankie Muniz movie Agent Cody Banks, the Johnny Depp-starring Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Breakfast at Tiffany's.

All of those movies arrive on July 1, alongside the first nine Star Trek movies and the George Clooney film Up In The Air.

Looking further into the month, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button arrives on July 4, while Season 2 of Mr. Robot comes to Amazon Prime on 13. On July 28, the food movie Chef lands, while the thriller Jeepers Creepers comes to Amazon Prime on July 31.

You can see the full rundown of what's coming to Amazon Prime in July below, as rounded up and compiled by GameSpot sister site CNET. As for Netflix, here is a roundup of everything coming to and leaving the service for July 2017.

Available on Amazon Prime, July 2017

July 1

1 Dead Party (2014)

14 Women (2007)

18 Swirling Riders (1977)

The 28th Day: Wrath of Steph (2010)

48 Hrs.

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

Abolition (2013)

Agent Cody Banks

Air: The Musical (2010)

All American Zombie Drugs (2013)

Amnesiac (2013)

Another 48 Hrs.

Appetite (1998)

Area 51

The Artworks (2003)

Assassin of the Tsar (1991)

Bandits

BigFoot Wars (2014)

Blind Heat (2000)

Blood Moon Rising (2010)

Blood Reaper (2004)

Boomerang

Boricua (2004)

Braveheart

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Bull Durham

Bumblef**k, USA (2013)

Bunnyman Massacre (2014)

Carne: The Taco Maker (2014)

Carnies (2010)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Clear and Present Danger

Cold Mountain

The Corrupted (2013)

Crystal River (2008)

Cutthroat Island

Day We Met (1990)

Dead Evidence (2001)

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown

Destination Vegas (1995)

Dilemma (1997)

Dirt Merchant (1999)

Dragonblade (2004)

Dream a Little Dream

Drunk Wedding

The Eagle and the Hawk

Eight Men Out

Elephant (1989)

The First Wives Club

Flashdance

Flipping (1997)

Fly Me to the Moon

Foreign Fields (2000)

Frankenstein Reborn (2014)

Free Money

Frozen Kiss (2009)

G Men from Hell (2000)

Gene-Fusion (2011)

The General (1998)

Get Well Soon

Ghost Bride (2014)

Godsend

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Gunshy (1998)

Hazard Jack (2014)

Hobgoblins (1988)

House Of The Dead

House of the Dead 2

The Hunt For Red October

Intimate Affairs (2001)

Into the Fire (2005)

Jack in the Box (2012)

Jezebeth (2013)

Jingles the Clown (2013)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Johnny Guitar

Killing Ariel (2008)

Killing Zoe

Kingpin

The Last Word

Lazarus: Day of the Living Dead (2014)

The Letter

The Little Kidnappers (1991)

Little Red Devil (2011)

Lost in Siberia (1991)

Lovin' Molly (1974)

The Lucky Ones

Manhattan

Married to the Mob

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Meeting Spencer (2010)

Metamorphosis (2007)

The Midnight Meat Train

Model Behaviour (2013)

Morning Glory (1993)

Mortem (2013)

Moscow Heat (2004)

My Bloody Wedding (2013)

Nerve

New Order (2013)

Night Train (1998)

On the Q.T. (1999)

Paradise Lost (1998)

Payback

The Peacemaker

Phil The Alien (2004)

Pi

Players (2003)

Poliwood (2009)

Pootie Tang

Postmortem (1998)

The Presidio

Princess Juliet (2013)

Private Lessons (1981)

Prophet's Game (2000)

Reasonable Doubt

Red Tide (2013)

Redball (1999)

Relative Evil (2004)

Remington and the Curse of the Zombadings (2013)

Rescue Dawn

Rosemary's Baby

Sample People (2000)

Sanctuary (1998)

Scrooged

Shunned House (2003)

Silent Youth (2013)

Silo Killer 2 (2010)

Slip & Fall (2011)

Smoke N' Lightnin' (1995)

Squeal (2008)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek Vll: Generations

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek IX: Insurrection

Streets of Rage (1994)

Sugar Boxx (2009)

Suicide Kings

Sweet Angel Mine (1996)

The Tale of the Voodoo Prostitute (2012)

The Telling (2014)

A Texas Funeral (1999)

This Revolution (2005)

Top Dog

Up in the Air

VikingQuest (2014)

When Justice Fails (1998)

Where Truth Lies (1996)

Who's Your Monkey (2007)

Wild Wild West

Wildflowers (1999)

Zombie Wars: Battle of the Bone (2014)

Zombiez (2005)

July 4

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

July 6

The Assignment

The Salesman (Amazon original)

Under the Gun

July 7

Begum Jaan

Happy Birthday, Sweetie

July 8

Our Kind of Traitor

July 9

Sliding Doors

July 13

Mr. Robot, Season 2

July 14

Its Gawd!

July 16

Salvation, season 1

July 19

Antarctica: Ice & Sky

Miss Sloane

July 21

Niko and the Sword of Light, season 1 (Amazon Original)

July 28

Chef

The Last Tycoon, season 1 (Amazon Original)

The Living and the Dead, Season 1

July 31