What's New In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: Star Wars Skin, Vampire Boss, And More

It's time for another new Fortnite season, and in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: Last Resort, that means tons of new weapons, returning favorites, eight new battle pass skins, three new places of interest (POIs), and a lot more.

A new season can be dizzying for players, so we've rounded up everything new you'll want to learn about in one place--right here! From new weapons and vehicles to all the skins, including a new Star Wars character, here's Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 in full.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 battle pass

This season's battle pass is highlighted by the latest Star Wars crossover, with Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano coming to the game later this season as the midseason bonus skin. That leaves seven others to unlock through the first 100 levels of the pass, including a second crossover. In that case, it's in the form of TikTok star Khaby Lame, who marks the first time a new Icon Series skin has been included in the battle pass.

Which skin is your favorite this season?

The other six characters all come from Epic's own imagination, including heist team leader Nolan Chance, vampiric villain Kado Thorne, and pilfering heroes such as getaway driver Piper Pace, muscular Fish Thicc, hacker Mae, and Antonia, a "masked maven."

New weapons and loot pool in Chapter 4 Season 4

For many players, the best part of a new season is the new loot pool, combining unvaulted weapons, returning weapons, and brand-new weapons to give players a new arsenal to toy with all season. This season has a ton to offer, including a bundle of players' all-time favorites. Find all the new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 here.

Midas' Drum Gun returns in Chapter 4 Season 4.

Map changes in Chapter 4 Season 4

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 map features three new POIs, and unlike recent seasons which concentrated major changes to one area, this time they're sprawled across the island. These new areas are, in the story, belonging to the vampiric villain, Kado Thorne, who will no doubt play into this year's Halloween event in October.

This season's new POIs are spread across the map more than recent seasons have featured.

In each case, Sanguine Suites, Relentless Retreat, and Eclipsed Estate are heavily guarded with laser grids, cameras, and armed guards. Learn more about the new map in our Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 map changes guide.

New and returning Augments in Chapter 4 Season 4

Augments have become a permanent part of Fortnite--at least for Chapter 4--and this season once more introduces new ones while bringing back some older favorites. The full list to start the season includes the following Augments:

New Augments

On The Go Bag - Any container you open will have an item in it that would be in a Heist Bag

Sniper Striker - Snipers give Siphon upon damaging enemies

Ammo Drop - Not only grants ammo, but also makes it so enemies drop more ammo than usual

First Shotgun - Your shotguns will deal increased damage on the first shot

Pistol Salvo - Your pistols will have a reduced fire rate but increased damage

Fast Fisher - Swim faster and instantly loot fishing spots when you wish through them

Returning Augments

Light Fingers

First Assault

Supercharged

Steady Hands

SMG Sign Off

Keymaster

More Parkour

Rarity Check

Sprint Lines

Medium Ammo Acquired

Mud Warrior

Scope Salvo

Introducing Survivor Medals

A brand-new mechanic coming this season is Survivor Medals. Here's how it works: As you play, you'll want to complete Survivor Quests in battle royale or Zero Build. You'll be tasked with outlasting opponents while also eliminating a certain number of opponents--this seems to prevent camping.

Are Fish Thicc and Meowscles friends or gym rivals?

Gallery

There are seven levels of medals to achieve across the season, borrowing the same tier system as the loot: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Exotic, and Mythic. Each tier features 10 sub-levels to climb before you achieve the next tier upward through the progression system.

By climbing the tiered medal system, you'll unlock permanent cosmetic rewards, beginning with the new Prized Llama back bling. The top of each rarity tier grants an additional cosmetic, so it sounds like this will be a season-long quest for most players.

As with any season of Fortnite, there are sure to be more additions to the loot pool, more map changes, and more twists and turns in the story, especially as we appear to be heading toward another new chapter this winter, in what has become an annual event for Fortnite.