Everything in the Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 Update

The second part of an update that was initially meant to come out this summer has now landed, making both parts 1 & 2 of the Caves and Cliffs update available to all Minecraft players on both Bedrock and Java. Here, we'll focus on the Bedrock version and what's new inside this update. This is arguably the most substantial update to Minecraft since it hit 1.0 so long ago, as it completely transforms the way world generation works. Here's everything to know about Caves and Cliffs Part 2.

Increased world and height depth

It all starts with the increased world height. Previously, world height went from 0 (the very bottom where you hit bedrock), up to 255. This update increases the total depth by 64 blocks above and below--going from -64 to 320--to support not just much bigger builds, but bigger terrain as well. This even works in existing Minecraft worlds, but areas you've already explored will have one of the new blocks, Deepslate, below that 0 marker, instead of bedrock, down to the -64 line where bedrock now sits.

New world generation and blending

And that's the core of this update. Thanks in part to the increased world depth, much more diverse world generation is possible, and Mojang has put a ton of work into letting Minecraft generate bigger, more interesting worlds with more natural changes in elevation.

This update is called Caves and Cliffs, and that's for a good reason. The best Minecraft did before when it came to mountains was something more like a big hill. The mountains you can find now have proper peaks, and cliffsides can have truly dizzying drops. The way biomes and terrain tie together has changed as well, making for more interesting combinations of the two. A jungle mountain? Yes, please. I loved Jumanji.

Similarly, caves have always been integral to Minecraft, but now they're as much fun to look at as they are to mine--and a lot easier to mine as well. This is truly a game-changing update that makes the world much easier and more fun to explore while also changing how we can approach both building and mining. To help make this new generation work, the game now features improved biome blending, letting borders between different biome chunks blend more seamlessly.

New biomes

This includes a variety of new biomes, both above and below ground. Underground, you'll find Lush Caves and Dripstone caves, which fall into a few different configurations including Cheese Caves, Spaghetti Caves, and Noodle Caves. They're not actually full of delicious pasta, though. Cheese caves are huge, open spaces that were previously unimaginable. Spaghetti caves are long, wide tunnels, while noodle caves are narrow and winding. These can also now have aquifers. Previously, standing water could only be generated at ground level, but it can now be generated at the bottom of these caves.

Above ground, you'll now find Snowy Slopes Frozen Peaks, Jagged Peaks, Stony Peaks, Groves, and Meadows. Meadows are large, grassy biomes, but generated high up alongside mountains. Snowy slopes contain a fun surprise called Powder Snow. Keep some leather boots with you or you could fall into powder snow and suffocate.

Ore veins

And here is the updated and finalized ore distribution chart for 1.18.

This update changes ore distribution as well. Ore veins are massive deposits of the different minerals you can dig up in Minecraft. Each type of ore, just as in previous versions, has an ideal elevation for mining.

Coal: Between Y = 0 and 256

Copper: Between Y = -16 and 112, but especially around Y = 48 and in Dripstone Caves

Diamond: Between Y = -64 and 16, with -58 as the hot spot

Emerald: Best at Y = 232, high in the mountains

Gold: Between Y = -64 and 256. Highest between Y = -64 and 32 in most biomes, and 32 through 256 in Badlands biomes

Iron: Almost anywhere, but Y = 232 and 16 are the ideal hot spots. Note that this refers to those specific levels and not a range.

Lapis Lazuli: Enchanters will want to look between Y = -64 and 64, focusing on Y = 0

Redstone: Between Y = -64 and 16, with -58 as the hot spot.

Full of ore the veins that course through Caves & Cliffs: Part II!

Strategic mining? Skeptical developers? Keeping your house truly safe from creepers? Learn more in the latest dev diaries episode on our YouTube Channel:



Veins will appear primarily for copper and iron, and more than 2,000 of a given ore type can be found in larger veins.

New Music

This update includes six new "overworld" tracks by Celeste composer Lena Raine and three by Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles composer Kumi Tanioka, with new tracks being associated with the new biomes. There's also a new music disc called Otherside, which can be found in strongholds and dungeons.

Mob Spawning Changes

Hostile Mobs will now only spawn in complete darkness, instead of just in low light. That means that any light level will keep mobs away.

"So Minecraft had this problem since forever of you building this little house, and you put a little torch in it, and you're all happy, and you're going on to your mine, and you come back and boom there's a creeper party in your house, and why it's because you forgot to light up this one block at the edge of the room," said Minecraft developer Nir Vaknin.

So now, you can light your base more for atmosphere and aesthetics instead of just spamming it with torches and lanterns to stave off those nasty creepers. Keep in mind that mobs can wander into lit places outdoors or underground--they just can't spawn there. This should make base-building more reliable and even more artistic. The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is available now.