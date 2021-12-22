Everybody Seems To Be Buying Halo Infinite's Cat Ears Helmet

This week saw the introduction of a new cosmetic bundle in Halo Infinite's microtransaction store, and based on the number of cat ears present in multiplayer, it seems to be selling very, very well.

For $10, players can purchase the Cat Lovers bundle, which includes a cat ears attachment for the Mark VII Spartan helmet, the Tabby cat weapon charm, a pink armor coating, and a Kat (as in Catherine B320 from Halo: Reach) helmet weapon charm. It all looks more than a little goofy, but it's not the first time Halo Infinite has sold silly armor and weapon attachments. Players could previously buy pineapples for their armor or a flower for their helmet, so this kind of stuff isn't exactly new.

What is new is just how many people seem to be buying this latest bundle. Multiple players on the game's subreddit have commented on the number of people in recent multiplayer matches that are wearing the cat ears on their armor, and Halo content creator Mint Blitz also recently released a video on the subject, remarking on how well it appears to be selling.

While there is nothing wrong with players choosing to buy the bundle, some are concerned that this particular bundle's financial success might encourage developer 343 Industries to not make bigger changes to the game's microtransactions, which have been criticized for being too expensive and for locking individual cosmetics players may want into a pricey bundle filled with other items.

In a recent developer stream, Halo Infinite head of design Jerry Hook acknowledged feedback regarding the store, and while he didn't have any specific plans to announce, he did say that there is more the team could do to offer greater value in Halo Infinite microtransactions. In that same developer stream, Hook did announce previously store-only samurai-themed cosmetics would instead become part of the game's free Fractures: Tenrai event pass, showing that 343 is already taking steps based on player feedback. Regardless of the Cat Lover bundle's success, it seems clear that 343 is looking to make bigger changes to Halo Infinite's cosmetics in regards to microtransactions as well as more free cosmetics players can simply earn through play.

Speaking of free cosmetics, Halo Infinite's Winter Contingency event is now live and lets players unlock a variety of holiday-themed cosmetics by playing one multiplayer match per day in an advent calendar fashion. The game's Big Team Battle mode has recently suffered from matchmaking issues, and while 343 is aware of the situation and investigating, the problem likely won't be fixed until after the holiday season.