Everybody 1-2 Switch! Announced For Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch launch title 1-2-Switch is getting a sequel, titled Everybody 1-2-Switch! The new minigame collection adds the potential for players to use their smartphones or tablets to play, as well as Joy-Con controllers. Everybody 1-2-Switch! will launch on June 30 for the Switch.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! is a multiplayer game that pits teams of players against each other in varied minigames. Unlike its predecessor, the new game will allow players to use smartphones to control its minigames, as well as the Switch's Joy-Con controllers.

Some individual games will only be playable on phones, and some will only use Joy-Cons. Some of Everybody 1-2-Switch's games will also have variations that change up how the game is played, or add an extra challenge.

The description on the Nintendo store page reads:

"Get together in groups and compete in a host of weird and wonderful minigames, featuring everything from balloons to aliens, and much more! In those games, you’ll use your Joy-Con controller or smart device in fun and unique ways, earning points for your team. In time-honoured fashion, the team with the most points gets to claim the glory!"

Everybody 1-2-Switch! releases on June 30 for the Nintendo Switch, with both the digital and physical editions selling for $30.