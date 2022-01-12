Every Game Delayed In 2022 So Far

2022 has only just begun, but our dear friend Art Van-delay has already shown up a few times to push games further into the year, or even into another year entirely. Game delays aren't rare, and as the year goes on, the list of games delayed in 2022 will only grow larger--rivaling the games releasing in 2022. To help keep it straight, we've compiled a list of all the games delayed so far, removing ones that have eventually been released. These are the games delayed in 2022 so far.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Planned previously for an April 2022 launch, the long-awaited STALKER 2 has been delayed to December 8. The seven months are, according to GSC Game World, needed to "fulfill [its] vision and achieve the desired state of the game." Based on its announcement, it appears the majority of this time will be spent on testing and polishing, but the game will launch on Game Pass when it does come out.

Frontier's Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RTS

Image taken from Warhammer: Age of Sigmar tabletop game

Can a game be delayed if it doesn't have a final name? Apparently, as Frontier Development has announced its previously teased Warhammer: Age of Sigmar will now likely not arrive until later in 2023. That should be fine with Warhammer fans, as they have quite a few of those games to play in the interim.