Every Game And Demo Released During The September Nintendo Direct

Nintendo dropped multiple new games and demos on the Nintendo eShop during its direct that can be played now.

on

Nintendo has continued its tradition of shadow dropping games during its Nintendo Directs, announcing multiple games and demos that are available on Nintendo Switch right now. The Resident Evil Village demo, Radiant Silvergun, and more launched on Nintendo Switch today, September 13.

Leading the charge is the demo for the cloud version of Resident Evil Village. Offering a slice of the latest entry in the Resident Evil series, the demo gives players a taste before the full game releases on October 28, with cloud versions of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2 remake, and Resident Evil 3 remake all coming later this year.

Now Playing: HARVESTELLA - 2nd Trailer

Square Enix released Various Daylife, a life simulation RPG for Nintendo Switch. Players can take on a multitude of different jobs, learning a variety of skills that can be taken into battle when they go outside the city. Various Daylife is also out now on PC via Steam and will launch on PS4 on September 16.

A demo for Square Enix's upcoming JRPG farming simulator Harvestella is also now available, letting players experience the first few days on the farm. The classic arcade shooter, Radiant Silvergun, is also now available on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo also announced a bunch of upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch, including Fire Emblem Engage, releasing in 2023. It was also revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released in May 2023.

Nintendo Direct September 2022: The Biggest Games And Announcements
