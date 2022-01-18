Every First-Party Xbox Game Studio

Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios has continued to grow into an absolute behemoth over the last several years. What began as a small, ragtag group hoping to convince Bill Gates that video games were a viable opportunity for the company is now a core component of its business. Since Phil Spencer became Head of Xbox, it has only grown bigger, acquiring major studios like Obsidian as well as entire publishers like Bethesda and, if the deal goes through, Activision Blizzard. That puts Xbox Game Studios at 30 different studios, all making a variety of games and contributing to Xbox Game Pass. Below, we've listed every studio Microsoft owns (or will own), broken down into three categories: Microsoft-branded, Bethesda-branded, or Activision Blizzard-branded.

It's worth noting that the number we got adds up to 33 studios--not 30--and we've reach out to Microsoft for clarification.

Microsoft

Studios not under Activision Blizzard or Bethesda umbrella

343 Industries

Primary studio behind the Halo franchise.

World's Edge

Oversees Age of Empires series, though does not serve as primary developer.

The Coalition

Primary studio behind Gears of War franchise.

Compulsion Games

Developer of We Happy Few.

Double Fine Productions

Developer of Psychonauts 2, Broken Age, The Cave, Massive Chalice, and more.

The Initiative

Developer of Perfect Dark reboot.

InXile

Developer of Wasteland series.

Mojang Studios

Developer of Minecraft.

Ninja Theory

Developer of Hellblade series, Bleeding Edge, and experimental small-scale games.

Obsidian

Developer of Avowed, Grounded, The Outer Worlds, and other role-playing games.

Playground Games

Developers of Forza Horizon series and upcoming Fable reboot.

Rare

Developer of Sea of Thieves, Banjo-Kazooie, Everwild, and more.

Turn 10

Developer of Forza Motorsport.

Undead Labs

Developer of State of Decay

Bethesda

Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Game Studios

Developer of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Starfield.

Alpha Dog Games

Mobile developer focused on 3D games.

ZeniMax Online

Developer of The Elder Scrolls Online.

Tango Gameworks

Developer of The Evil Within and GhostWire: Tokyo

id Software

Developer of Doom and Quake.

Arkane Studios

Developer of Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop.

MachineGames

Developer of Wolfenstein and new Indiana Jones game.

Roundhouse Studios

Formed from previous Human Head Studios, currently no announced projects.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard

Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops developer.

Toys For Bob

Skylanders and Crash Bandicoot developer.

Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone developer.

Raven Software

Call of Duty support studio, previously made Singularity and Star Wars games.

Sledgehammer Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: WWII developer.

Radical Entertainment

Support studio, previously developed Prototype series.

Blizzard Entertainment

Developer and publisher of World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch.

Beenox

Support studio, primarily on Call of Duty games.

Digital Legends

3D mobile game developer.

High Moon Studios

Call of Duty support studio, previously made Deadpool and Transformers games.

King

Mobile game giant best known for Candy Crush Saga.