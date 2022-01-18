Every First-Party Xbox Game Studio
This list includes those soon to be made official following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios has continued to grow into an absolute behemoth over the last several years. What began as a small, ragtag group hoping to convince Bill Gates that video games were a viable opportunity for the company is now a core component of its business. Since Phil Spencer became Head of Xbox, it has only grown bigger, acquiring major studios like Obsidian as well as entire publishers like Bethesda and, if the deal goes through, Activision Blizzard. That puts Xbox Game Studios at 30 different studios, all making a variety of games and contributing to Xbox Game Pass. Below, we've listed every studio Microsoft owns (or will own), broken down into three categories: Microsoft-branded, Bethesda-branded, or Activision Blizzard-branded.
It's worth noting that the number we got adds up to 33 studios--not 30--and we've reach out to Microsoft for clarification.
Microsoft
343 Industries
Primary studio behind the Halo franchise.
World's Edge
Oversees Age of Empires series, though does not serve as primary developer.
The Coalition
Primary studio behind Gears of War franchise.
Compulsion Games
Developer of We Happy Few.
Double Fine Productions
Developer of Psychonauts 2, Broken Age, The Cave, Massive Chalice, and more.
The Initiative
Developer of Perfect Dark reboot.
InXile
Developer of Wasteland series.
Mojang Studios
Developer of Minecraft.
Ninja Theory
Developer of Hellblade series, Bleeding Edge, and experimental small-scale games.
Obsidian
Developer of Avowed, Grounded, The Outer Worlds, and other role-playing games.
Playground Games
Developers of Forza Horizon series and upcoming Fable reboot.
Rare
Developer of Sea of Thieves, Banjo-Kazooie, Everwild, and more.
Turn 10
Developer of Forza Motorsport.
Undead Labs
Developer of State of Decay
Bethesda
Bethesda Game Studios
Developer of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Starfield.
Alpha Dog Games
Mobile developer focused on 3D games.
ZeniMax Online
Developer of The Elder Scrolls Online.
Tango Gameworks
Developer of The Evil Within and GhostWire: Tokyo
id Software
Developer of Doom and Quake.
Arkane Studios
Developer of Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop.
MachineGames
Developer of Wolfenstein and new Indiana Jones game.
Roundhouse Studios
Formed from previous Human Head Studios, currently no announced projects.
Activision Blizzard
Treyarch
Call of Duty: Black Ops developer.
Toys For Bob
Skylanders and Crash Bandicoot developer.
Infinity Ward
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone developer.
Raven Software
Call of Duty support studio, previously made Singularity and Star Wars games.
Sledgehammer Games
Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: WWII developer.
Radical Entertainment
Support studio, previously developed Prototype series.
Blizzard Entertainment
Developer and publisher of World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch.
Beenox
Support studio, primarily on Call of Duty games.
Digital Legends
3D mobile game developer.
High Moon Studios
Call of Duty support studio, previously made Deadpool and Transformers games.
King
Mobile game giant best known for Candy Crush Saga.
