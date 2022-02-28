Every Confirmed Pokemon For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet So Far

A new Pokemon game means a new generation of pocket monsters to hunt, battle and collect. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet looks set to continue that catch 'em all tradition, and ahead of its release later in 2022, you can expect a constant trickle of reveals for the next game in the long-running series.

Three of those new Pokemon--Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly--have already been revealed, and the new region that you'll explore is also filled with other Pokemon from across the entire history of the series. Classic Pokemon such as Meowth and Pikachu are roaming the land, while other Pokemon generations are represented by the likes of Lucario, Stonjourner, and more. It remains to be seen if there'll be regional versions of familiar Pokemon--an idea that first debuted in Pokemon Sun and Moon--but for now, here's every confirmed Pokemon so far, as well as their evolutions.

Sprigatito

Sprigatito

A capricious and attention-seeking Grass-type Pokemon, Sprigatito has a feline design and its special ability Overgrow can amplify its elemental attacks when it's in a bind.

Fuecoco

Fuecoco

A laid-back Pokemon, this Fire-type crocodile does things at its own pace and can turn up the heat with its Blaze special ability.

Quaxly

Quaxly

Described as an earnest and tidy duckling Pokemon, Quaxly enhances its Water-type attacks with its Torrent special ability when the going gets tough.

Older Generations