Every Apple Arcade Announcement From GameSpot Swipe

Apple continues to expand its Apple Arcade subscription service with new and updated games, and during GameSpot Swipe, we got the lowdown on everything coming to the service in the next few weeks.

The service will be adding three new titles between now and the end of the month, including one new game every Friday between September 9 and September 23. Along with the new games, seven games currently available on Apple Arcade will receive updates adding new features, modes, characters, and more.

The three new games being added to the service include:

Horizon Chase 2 from Aquiris Game Studio, a new installment in the arcade racing franchise that will add online multiplayer and new car customization options to the racetrack. Horizon Chase 2 launches September 9.

from Aquiris Game Studio, a new installment in the arcade racing franchise that will add online multiplayer and new car customization options to the racetrack. Horizon Chase 2 launches September 9. Garden Tails: Match and Grow from PlayDots, a calming match-3 puzzle game set in a garden that starts as a plot of dirt, but soon grows into a beautiful lush area as matches are made. Animals will also eventually reside in the garden, each with their own backstories to explore. Garden Tails: Match and Grow launches September 16.

from PlayDots, a calming match-3 puzzle game set in a garden that starts as a plot of dirt, but soon grows into a beautiful lush area as matches are made. Animals will also eventually reside in the garden, each with their own backstories to explore. Garden Tails: Match and Grow launches September 16. Shovel Knight Dig from Yacht Club Games, the latest adventure in the shovel-wielding hero's storied franchise. Shovel Knight will battle Drill Knight and his cronies through procedurally generated levels, digging further into the depths of the world before facing his foes. Shovel Knight Dig launches September 23.

Major updates coming to the existing Apple Arcade library in September are as follows:

Mini Motorways will add a map based on the city of Lisbon, Portugal on September 9.

will add a map based on the city of Lisbon, Portugal on September 9. Real-time card-based strategy PvP game Transformers: Tactical Arena will add cards and arenas from Beast Wars on September 16.

will add cards and arenas from Beast Wars on September 16. Warped Kart Racers , the go-kart competition featuring characters from Family Guy, American Dad, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites, is adding a new chapter to the single-player campaign and two American Dad-themed updates--a new unlockable driver in Klaus and a new track called Smiths' Dreamworld--on September 23.

, the go-kart competition featuring characters from Family Guy, American Dad, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites, is adding a new chapter to the single-player campaign and two American Dad-themed updates--a new unlockable driver in Klaus and a new track called Smiths' Dreamworld--on September 23. Also on September 23, racing sim Asphalt 8+ will introduce a new car pack featuring the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, Bugatti Centodieci, Sbarro Sparta, Ariel Atom V8, and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

will introduce a new car pack featuring the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, Bugatti Centodieci, Sbarro Sparta, Ariel Atom V8, and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ is bringing new terrains, enemies, and boss fights on September 27, all themed around the sinister Dark Lord and the ancient dwarves, dinosaurs and man-eating plants it controls.

is bringing new terrains, enemies, and boss fights on September 27, all themed around the sinister Dark Lord and the ancient dwarves, dinosaurs and man-eating plants it controls. What The Golf?, Team 17's physics-based golf game, will add new episodes on September 30.

Finally, Gameloft's The Oregon Trail will bring more historical figures like The Donner Party and Mato Oyuhi to the trail, along with a new "Dilemma" mechanic that will affect your trip. The update for Oregon Trail is slated for September 30.

Apple Arcade is available for a one-month free trial on all iOS devices, which switches to a $5 charge per month. Apple Arcade is also included in the Apple One subscription, which bundles Arcade with Apple TV+, Apple Music, and more for $15 per month.