Every Apple Arcade Announcement From GameSpot Swipe

Apple has a lot in store for its subscription gaming service.

By on

Comments

Apple continues to expand its Apple Arcade subscription service with new and updated games, and during GameSpot Swipe, we got the lowdown on everything coming to the service in the next few weeks.

The service will be adding three new titles between now and the end of the month, including one new game every Friday between September 9 and September 23. Along with the new games, seven games currently available on Apple Arcade will receive updates adding new features, modes, characters, and more.

Click To Unmute
  1. Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Gameplay Revealed
  2. PS5 Gets New Hardware And Software Improvements | GameSpot News
  3. Phasmophobia Apocalypse Update Trailer
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals DLC, Ditches Last Gen Consoles
  5. NBA 2K23: The City
  6. Claudia × Guren Blade | New Simulacrum Showcase | Tower of Fantasy
  7. NBA 2K Mobile New Updates Trailer
  8. Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile - Official Reveal Trailer
  9. Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Revealed and the Future of COD Mobile
  10. CookieRun Kingdom And Brixity - Gameplay Trailer
  11. Argent Twilight: Secrets Of The Dark Orbs - Gameplay Trailer
  12. Tower Of Fantasy - Mirroria Zone Preview Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Shovel Knight Dig - Mobile Gameplay Trailer

The three new games being added to the service include:

  • Horizon Chase 2 from Aquiris Game Studio, a new installment in the arcade racing franchise that will add online multiplayer and new car customization options to the racetrack. Horizon Chase 2 launches September 9.
  • Garden Tails: Match and Grow from PlayDots, a calming match-3 puzzle game set in a garden that starts as a plot of dirt, but soon grows into a beautiful lush area as matches are made. Animals will also eventually reside in the garden, each with their own backstories to explore. Garden Tails: Match and Grow launches September 16.
  • Shovel Knight Dig from Yacht Club Games, the latest adventure in the shovel-wielding hero's storied franchise. Shovel Knight will battle Drill Knight and his cronies through procedurally generated levels, digging further into the depths of the world before facing his foes. Shovel Knight Dig launches September 23.

Major updates coming to the existing Apple Arcade library in September are as follows:

  • Mini Motorways will add a map based on the city of Lisbon, Portugal on September 9.
  • Real-time card-based strategy PvP game Transformers: Tactical Arena will add cards and arenas from Beast Wars on September 16.
  • Warped Kart Racers, the go-kart competition featuring characters from Family Guy, American Dad, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites, is adding a new chapter to the single-player campaign and two American Dad-themed updates--a new unlockable driver in Klaus and a new track called Smiths' Dreamworld--on September 23.
  • Also on September 23, racing sim Asphalt 8+ will introduce a new car pack featuring the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, Bugatti Centodieci, Sbarro Sparta, Ariel Atom V8, and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.
  • Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ is bringing new terrains, enemies, and boss fights on September 27, all themed around the sinister Dark Lord and the ancient dwarves, dinosaurs and man-eating plants it controls.
  • What The Golf?, Team 17's physics-based golf game, will add new episodes on September 30.
  • Finally, Gameloft's The Oregon Trail will bring more historical figures like The Donner Party and Mato Oyuhi to the trail, along with a new "Dilemma" mechanic that will affect your trip. The update for Oregon Trail is slated for September 30.

Apple Arcade is available for a one-month free trial on all iOS devices, which switches to a $5 charge per month. Apple Arcade is also included in the Apple One subscription, which bundles Arcade with Apple TV+, Apple Music, and more for $15 per month.

Jason Fanelli on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Shovel Knight Dig
GameSpot Swipe
Mobile
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Horizon Chase 2
Mini Motorways
Kingdom Rush Vengeance
WHAT THE GOLF?
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)