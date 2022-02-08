Every Apex Legends Season 12 Battle Pass Legendary/Epic Skin And How To Unlock Them

A new season of Apex Legends also means a new battle pass filled with cool cosmetics, trackers, and more. Season 12's battle pass is packing quite a lot of goodies, including three epic and two legendary character skins, as well as two unique skins for the Hemlok to reward players that reach max rank by the end of the season. In order to earn these rewards, you'll have to pay 950 Apex Coins (about $9 USD) to unlock the battle pass' premium track.

As usual, simply purchasing the Premium Battle Pass will net you a few bonus goodies. You'll be able to immediately access and equip three Epic character skins and a Legendary gun skin: the Modern Primitive skin for Ash, Kernel Panic skin for Crypto, Hardcore Heals skin for Lifeline, and Rolling Thunder skin for the Eva-8.

The first Legendary character skin shows up at level 25 with the Aces High Seer skin, which appears briefly in the Apex Legends Season 12 battle pass trailer and features a white futuristic aesthetic. Meanwhile, Loba gets a Legendary skin called Breaking the Law at level 50, granting the loot-centric character a bit of a punk rock vibe while maintaining her signature braids.

Level 84 of the Premium track will score you the Skullcrusher C.A.R. SMG skin, but the real stars of the show are the two Legendary reactive skins for the Hemlok at levels 100 and 110. Both skins appear to have moving axels on each side of the gun that pump faster as you knock down targets, giving off a steampunk engine vibe.

The premium track will also feature plenty of other cool extras, such as two skydive emotes for newcomer Mad Maggie, emotes for Bloodhound and Caustic, character-themed banner trackers for Seer and Loba, and a variety of kill quips.

For more on Apex Legends, check out Mad Maggie's abilities and see what Respawn is teasing with the game's Season 12 roadmap.