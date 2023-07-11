Everspace 2 Will Come To Current-Gen Consoles On August 15

After a successful PC launch that followed more than two years in early access, open world space action RPG Everspace 2 is coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 15. Already a Game Pass title for PC players, Everspace 2 will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

The Everspace sequel was originally brought to life through a crowdfunding campaign, and released in early access for PC in early 2021. After leaving early access in April this year, Everspace 2 is close to fulfilling the last of its Kickstarter reward obligations with both physical and digital console releases.

Everspace 2 is an open world space shooter that gives players sprawling star systems to explore, including a 30-hour single-player campaign, and plenty of side missions, loot, and additional challenges to engage in. The game has a Very Positive rating on Steam, and an aggregated rating on Metacritic of 81.

Everspace 2 will be available for $50 on consoles, and will also be available through Game Pass for subscribers. A premium physical release called the Stellar Edition is also planned for October 3, including a steelbook case, physical artbook and a digital soundtrack download.