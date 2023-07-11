Everspace 2 Will Come To Current-Gen Consoles On August 15

The sci-fi action RPG will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day 1.

By on

Comments

After a successful PC launch that followed more than two years in early access, open world space action RPG Everspace 2 is coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 15. Already a Game Pass title for PC players, Everspace 2 will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

The Everspace sequel was originally brought to life through a crowdfunding campaign, and released in early access for PC in early 2021. After leaving early access in April this year, Everspace 2 is close to fulfilling the last of its Kickstarter reward obligations with both physical and digital console releases.

Click To Unmute
  1. MythForce - Release Date Reveal Trailer
  2. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - ID@Xbox Showcase Trailer
  3. Diablo IV | Season of the Malignant | Gameplay Trailer
  4. Hellboy Web of Wyrd Gameplay Trailer
  5. Exoprimal - Launch Trailer
  6. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - Character Trailer
  7. How Survival Horror Had Its Best Year In 2023 | The Kurt Locker
  8. History of Mortal Kombat
  9. Devil May Cry: Peak Of Combat | Vergil Legendary Ronin Cinematic Gameplay Trailer
  10. Rogue Company - ViVi Cinematic Teaser Trailer
  11. The Bridge Curse - Road to Salvation Gameplay Trailer
  12. Honkai: Star Rail | Version 1.2 Trailer - "Even Immortality Ends"

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: EVERSPACE 2 Console Release Date Trailer

Everspace 2 is an open world space shooter that gives players sprawling star systems to explore, including a 30-hour single-player campaign, and plenty of side missions, loot, and additional challenges to engage in. The game has a Very Positive rating on Steam, and an aggregated rating on Metacritic of 81.

Everspace 2 will be available for $50 on consoles, and will also be available through Game Pass for subscribers. A premium physical release called the Stellar Edition is also planned for October 3, including a steelbook case, physical artbook and a digital soundtrack download.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

EVERSPACE 2
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)