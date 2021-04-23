Evercade VS Retro Home Console Announced

After releasing a handheld console in 2020 that featured a collection of officially supported retro games on it, Blaze Entertainment has revealed its Evercade VS home console. Like the Evercade Handheld, the Evercade VS uses the companies' own proprietary cartridge technology to create a more authentic gaming experience.

The Evercade VS can have two carts inserted simultaneously, which Blaze Entertainment says expands the playable game library by up to 40 games at any time. The console has support for up to four players at once with the use of Evercade Game Controllers or other USB Game controllers, features built-in WiFi, 512MB DRAM, and a 1.5Ghz CPU allowing for 1080p output. If you already own an Evercade Handheld, that can also be used as an extra controller.

As for the actual games, the current library has 280 officially licensed classic titles such as Earthworm Jim, Brawl Brothers, and Earth Defense Force. Since the Evercade VS uses the same cartridge-based game system as the Evercade Handheld, that means that any games you own for that mobile system will be supported on the home console. This won't work for every game due to licensing issues, as the popular Namco Museum will only be playable on the Evercade Handheld.

Evercade VS

Gallery

One extra trick that both consoles do have, though, is the ability to transfer save states between each other, which will have a new visual area within the new user interface to show users exactly where they last saved their progress.

Preorders will begin on May 28, 2021, and will be priced from $100. Exact pack configurations and prices for those specific bundles will be announced the week before, with the Evercade VS currently scheduled for a November 2021 release. Retro gaming with a modern touch is a big focus these days, as the Evercade will be going up against the Analogue Pocket around the same time.

Originally scheduled for a May release, the Analogue Pocket is a pocket-sized console that can play all your old handheld games and will instead arrive in October.