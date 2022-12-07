Evercade EXP Stock Stolen In "Suspected Targeted Robbery"

The Evercade EXP handheld system is scheduled to release later this month, but those waiting on the limited edition have some very bad news. A robbery on December 6 resulted in all stock for the US, as well as the UK and much of the rest of the world, being stolen. EU-bound stock was not affected.

"In the early hours of yesterday morning, a lorry carrying Evercade EXP Limited Edition stock was [subjected] to a suspected targeted robbery," Blaze Entertainment CEO Andrew Byatt said in a post on the official website. "Nobody was hurt in this criminal act, but a theft of our Limited Edition stock was carried out."

Evercade EXP featuring R-Type

Blaze Entertainment has been in contact with UK police since the theft occurred. Because only Funstock was selling this edition, it's likely that any listings of systems past this point are of stolen merchandise. On the bright side, the fact that all stock headed to UK and US customers was affected likely means it will be easier to track down those responsible.

The Evercade EXP Limited Edition comes with a black version of the system alongside Toaplan and IREM arcade cartridges in retro-style plastic cases. It also comes with a poster, keyring, art cards, certificate of authenticity, USB-C cable, and a hard carrying case.

Replacement units are already in production, and those waiting will receive a free screen protector and a discount voucher for a future order from Funstock, as well as their names in a special "Heroes" list in the console's credits. If you see suspicious stock appear, you're encouraged to contact Blaze Entertainment directly.