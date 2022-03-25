Even Super Mario 64 Strategy Guide Scans Can't Escape Nintendo's Legal Team

A Super Mario 64 guidebook--which was unique for its use of real-world dioramas to replicate each 3D level--was recently scanned and uploaded online for free. Nintendo caught wind of this and has issued the uploader, Dave Shevlin of Comfort Food Video Games, with a takedown notice.

"Sadly archive.org sent me their usual takedown notice email telling me Nintendo of America challenged the copyright of the scan and it was removed," Shevlin said in a statement to Kotaku. "Frankly I'd love to challenge the legitimacy of that and how Nintendo of America would have anything to do with a Nintendo of Japan licensed Gem Books guide from 1995 but I can't really fight the Nintendo legal team here. It's incredibly disappointing."

Shevlin added that he understood Nintendo's need to protect its intellectual property, but he didn't believe that he was causing any harm to Nintendo by scanning and uploading a 27-year-old guide. "All I wanted to do was spread my love of this incredible guide and to a larger extent my love for the company," Shevlin said.

Originally available in 1996 and never released in Western markets, the Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide Book has been out of print for decades but can usually be found online for a premium price.

Nintendo has a notorious reputation for strictly enforcing its copyright policy. Recently, the company took aim at YouTube channels that streamed soundtracks from its games and videos of Steam Decks being used to run emulated Nintendo software. In the past, Nintendo has also issued cease-and-desist notices to fan projects that utilized its IP and even tournaments themed around its games.