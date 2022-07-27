Even More PlayStation Plus Games Confirmed, As The Full Yakuza Series Is Coming

The PlayStation Plus library will be expanding next month with even more Yakuza games. In August, players can start the saga of Kazuma Kiryu with Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. Later this year, PlayStation will round out the lineup by adding Yakuza 3, 4, 5, and 6 to PlayStation Plus. You'll have to be a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium member to play the aforementioned games, but all PS Plus members will have access to Yakuza: Like a Dragon as part of August's PS Plus Essential lineup.

Yakuza 0 is a prequel to the original games that stars both Kiryu and his longtime rival Goro Majima as they become embroiled in a complex conspiracy, while the Kiwami games are modern remakes of the first two Yakuza games. Yakuza 3-5 are remastered versions of the PS3 versions and feature high-definition visuals on top of the original gameplay. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will cap off the collection with a story that sees the Dragon of Dojima embark on one last adventure that mostly takes place in the criminal underworld of Onomichi, Hiroshima.

If you've never played a Yakuza game, all of the entries up to Like a Dragon are action-packed beat-'em-ups with long and episodic stories that are heavy on drama. If you happen to get hooked, you'll have hundreds of hours worth of Yakuza fun to enjoy. And if you're new to the series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which will be available for all PS Plus members starting August 2, isn't a bad place to start. It features an entirely new protagonist and new turn-based RPG gameplay.

That hero, Ichiban Kasuga, will return in Yakuza 8. A sneak peek at the game was recently shown off, and showed brief glimpses of Ichiban and in offscreen footage at developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

