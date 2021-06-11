Even E3 2021 Hypes Itself Up With New Trailer

The ESA is gassing up this year's E3 trade show with a brand-new trailer backdropped by a thumping, hype-type beat that highlights some of what attendees can expect when E3 2021 opens to everyone from June 12-15.

The almost two-minute-long trailer speeds through an assortment of participating celebrities and companies in this year's E3. Even musicians such as Deadmau5 and T-Pain are said to make an appearance.

Who else is attending? We have a rundown of every company presenting this year, but the list includes Xbox and Bethesda, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Nintendo, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, and more. Voice performers like Erika Ishii (Apex Legends' Valkyrie) and Jennifer Hale (Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart's Rivet) will also be at E3 2021.

A plethora of announcements have already been made ahead of the main livestreams scheduled for this week. This includes huge news, like Battlefield 2042's massive multiplayer count, and huge reveals, such as our first look at Elden Ring gameplay. You can catch up on all the latest in our E3 2021 hub.

We're also hosting Play for All again to raise money for AbleGamers. All throughout June, we'll be bringing you interviews with AAA developers, exclusive gameplay reveals and trailers, announcements, and much more. Be sure to hit up our Play for All hub to stay up to date on all our coverage.