Eternights Mixes Action And Dating Sims, Coming To PS5, PS4 Next Year

Among Sony's announcements at its State of Play presentation was Eternights, a unique-looking anime-inspired action game that mixes in dating sim elements. It's set to come to PS4 and PS5 in early 2023.

The trailer showed a young boy with a severed arm, which then appears to magically grow back. His new arm has a variety of magical uses throughout the trailer, and we also see quick cuts of vehicle chase segments, combat, and dialogue sequences with romantic interests.