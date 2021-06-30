Escape From Tarkov's Wipe Patch Is Now Live, Details Yet To Come

Patch 0.12.11 for Escape From Tarkov has launched after days of hints and teasers from developer Battlestate Games. The patch includes a full wipe of player inventories, setting everyone playing the hardcore MMO first-person shooter back to square one. However, a full list of patch notes for update 0.12.11 has not been released yet.

It's no secret that a wipe for Escape From Tarkov was coming up. The game has long been due for one, with its last wipe arriving last December. Escape From Tarkov issues player inventory wipes twice a year. Battlestate Games also implemented some in-game changes to prepare players for an inventory wipe, including the deactivation of secure containers, which players use to keep precious equipment and cargo between runs, and hefty discounts at the game's vendors.

As for what else is coming in Escape From Tarkov's 0.12.11 patch, it's a mystery, and that's on purpose. In a tweet, Battlestate Games said that it wasn't releasing a full list of patch notes on purpose. Instead, "We want to give you some time to discover the new features of the patch. We will post a full list of new features and changes later," wrote the developer.

For the time being, the only details of patch 0.12.11 made available by Battlestate games is a long list of fixes players can expect to find. That list can be found down below and will be updated with the update's full list of changes when it's made available.

Escape From Tarkov 0.12.11 Patch Notes

Fixed:

In some cases players wouldn’t spawn even after successful matching and would get back to the main menu.

Totally silent movement of Shturman and his guards.

The player hung on a blank screen after pressing the "Back" button on the treatment screen after a raid.

The progress of the "Crafting" skill diverged between the client and the backend after production was completed.

Inventory and animation of the player's hands hung when the player tried to move a cartridge from the chamber of the weapon in his hands to a full stack of ammunition.

The difference in the actions of the character when switching between pressing and holding the keys. Strong and weak grenade throws now work the same way: held down the key, thrown by releasing the key, and does not depend on the aiming settings.

The mods locked behind a quest did not unlock on the purchase screen for presets even after completing the quest.

The consumption rate of the air filter was higher than necessary.

At the moment of the weapon assembly in the presets menu - the separate weapon mod would be applied to the gun even if the gun already had such a mod on it.

The production timer in the hideout, which has been partially cropped.

The library did not speed up the "Crafting" and "Hideout management" skills.

Bolt-catch animations would be replaced with a charging handle loading one.

Hits on the neck protection worsened the condition of the helmet itself, not the condition of the neck protection.

Saiga 12 and PP-9 Klin stocks would get folded together with a quick drop of the backpack.

Inventory and animation of the player's hands hung if the player simultaneously opened the door with a key and threw a grenade.

The transfer screen from scav layered onto the main menu screen after restarting the game on the transfer screen.

The player could not go sideways through the doorway.

Filters for food and medicine that did not work in the player's stash.

Quest "The Punisher. Part 4." which could be done without the scav vest.

“Strength”, “Stamina”, and “Stealth” movement progress was not properly counted during the raid.

Weapon mastering progress was not properly counted during the raid.

Character's empty hand animation at a distance.

The player with empty hands could not drop the backpack.

Incorrect sensitivity on the mechanical sight on the ACOG.

The remaining generator runtime counter was not synchronized between the fuel canisters and the generator itself.

The observer was not able to see the grenade in the dropped backpack if the player put it in the backpack right out of his hands.

The observer did not see the grenade that the player put on the ground right out of his hands.

The sorting of lots by time of removal on the flea market did not work.

The reticle on the MRS sight was placed below the alignment on the Vector and UMP.

Breath sounds were not played if the player used up stamina with the Kiver visor down.

Player would go to crouch position when trying to hide quest items from prone position.

Changing the "Shadow visibility" setting was not applied during the raid.

Hanging animation of the player's hands after reconnecting to the server at the moment of throwing a grenade.

The "Apply" button on the treatment screen after a raid was active even when no treatment type was selected.

Player wouldn’t get out of ADS mode when chamber-loading the gun.

Medkits that removed the negative effect from a non-priority limb and left the priority limb untreated.

Hands freeze when reloading some weapons via the context menu.

Commission for putting a cultist knife with an incomplete supply of poison to the flea market.

Discrete shadow movement from distant objects on high settings.

Ability to load weapons with unexamined ammunition.

The edit pocket map marker window did not close after loading into the raid.

The lamp did not break for other players if you break it with a melee weapon.

Unable to fill items by drag and drop when purchasing from a merchant.

Game freeze when equipping an item from the letter during the transfer of items through the "get everything" button.

The aiming magnification is not switched when re-installing the optical sight with the additional reflex sight.

Change the icon of the position of the character, when you open the inventory while prone.

Correcting the effects of light sources (flicker, glare).

Abrupt change of the weapon model in the hands of a character when switching to another weapon.

Inaccessibility of loot on the shelf, in the red room.

Various audio fixes.

Fixes for various problems related to the use of weapons and equipment.

Fixes for various errors in trade and merchant services.

Minor fixes to character stats.

Fixes for various problems and exploits on locations.

Fixes for some audio issues.

Some graphics fixes and improvements.

Some server bug fixes.

Fixes for some backend issues.

Fixes for some game interface elements.

Some bug fixes in localization.

Fixes for some bugs in offline raids.

Optimization: